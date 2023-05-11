Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Goen.J
Sweatshirt Skirt Layering Dress
$620.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Alfred Sung
Cutout Satin Gown
BUY
$277.00
Nordstrom
et Tigre
Yang Dress
BUY
$294.00
Lisa Says Gah
Bridal By Eloquii
Twisted Top Dress
BUY
$119.00
Eloquii
Marchesa
Floral-applique Cutout One-shoulder Ruffle-slit Gown
BUY
$5995.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Goen.J
Goen.J
Asymmetric Chiffon Dress
BUY
$303.75
Amazon
Goen.J
Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
C$622.87
C$1038.11
Shopbop
Goen.J
Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
$795.00
Shopbop
Goen.J
Navy Disconnect Dress
BUY
$125.00
$792.00
Rent The Runway
More from Dresses
Alfred Sung
Cutout Satin Gown
BUY
$277.00
Nordstrom
et Tigre
Yang Dress
BUY
$294.00
Lisa Says Gah
Bridal By Eloquii
Twisted Top Dress
BUY
$119.00
Eloquii
Marchesa
Floral-applique Cutout One-shoulder Ruffle-slit Gown
BUY
$5995.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted