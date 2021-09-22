Sandy Liang x Target

Sweater Tank Top

$30.00

Fit & style Model is wearing size L in video Sleeveless sweater top makes for a comfy, chic staple Waffle knit construction lends extra texture Ribbed hem for a neat, polished touch Solid light blue color for easy styling Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Fit: Slim Fit Length: At Waist Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Sweetheart Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638805 UPC: 195994277757 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3533 Origin: Imported Description Refresh your wardrobe staples with the Sweater Tank Top from Sandy Liang x Target. This simple tank top gets a touch of extra interest from its waffle knit construction that gives it a sweater-like look, perfect for fall fashion. It's cut in a relaxed fit for easy pairing and layering with plenty of tops and bottoms, and features a ribbed hem for a refined finish. The light blue color will look great paired with anything from dark denim to a multicolored skirt to ivory shorts while adding a fresh feel. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated '90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.