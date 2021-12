Boll & Branch

Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boll & Branch

Includes 1 throw blanket (50 x 70). Laundry Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with similar colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low to remove dampness. Lay flat to dry. Certifications Fair Trade Certified Cotton & Factory GOTS Certified Organic Cotton STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified by Hohenstein #18.HUS.40240