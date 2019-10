Torrid

Sweater-knit Leggings

$42.90

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Our highly rated and expertly designed legging is updated with a lightweight sweater fabric in a red & black buffalo plaid that adds warmth without bulk and seamlessly transitions between seasons. High waist Wide stretch waistband Tapered leg CONTENT + CARE Rayon/nylon/polyester Wash cold; dry flat Imported plus size leggings SIZE + FIT Model is 5’10”, size 1 27” inseam