Minnetonka

Sweater Knit Faux Fur Lined Mule

$49.95 $19.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details Relaxed Cargo Pant Easy-fitting high rise pants in a soft twill fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, featuring cargo-inspired details, pockets and functional fly closure. Imported. Body:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean