Venus

Sweater Collar Wrap Coat

$99.00 $84.99

Buy Now Review It

At Venus

From its ribbed sweater-knit collar to its cozy knee-length silhouette, this wrap coat feels like wearing a warm blanket but looks way more chic! With decorative buttons and a back vent elevating the look, the tie closure ensures throw-on-and-go ease. Hand pockets at each side add an extra toasty touch. Functional pockets Wrap tie at waist Ribbed collar Poly with poly lining and viscose/poly/elastane trim. Imported