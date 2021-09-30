Jenni Kayne

Sweater Coat

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenni Kayne

DESIGN DETAILS 54% merino wool, 22% yak, 19% polyamide, 5% elastane. Made in China. Open front, slit pockets at sides and relaxed fit throughout. Dry clean only. Slightly oversized. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. Due to the superfine nature of yak and cashmere, pilling may occur through wash and wear. We recommend using The Laundress’ sweater stone as part of your laundry routine. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT Half-sweater, half-coat, all-cozy. Yak is super-soft, lightweight, and easy to layer. Our favorite style is now available in extended sizes!