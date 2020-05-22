Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive

Sweat Shorts With Drawcord And Pull-up Loops

Tommy Hilfiger® Adaptive women's short. Whether to the gym or just lounging on a day off, our color-block short is perfect for those warmer months of the season. To keep getting dressed uncomplicated, we included a cord-lock fastener on the drawstring that allows you to adjust the waist using only one hand. Part of the Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style., Cord-lock fastener on the drawstring allows for one-handed adjustability and secures easily into place. Internal pull-up loops. Regular fit., 68% cotton, 32% polyester., Machine washable., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.