Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Fred Segal
Sweat Short
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fred Segal
Need a few alternatives?
We The Free
One Summer Night Short
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
Nike
Pro Core Compression Studio Shorts
$40.00
from
Nike
BUY
Thierry Colson
Simbad Striped Silk Bermuda Shorts
$520.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Marni
Printed Silk Shorts
$510.00
$357.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Fred Segal
Fred Segal
Buckle Bangle
$2350.00
from
Fred Segal
BUY
Fred Segal
The Mini Kit
$29.00
from
Fred Segal
BUY
Fred Segal
Cropped Leather Shirt
$380.00
from
Fred Segal
BUY
Fred Segal
Boxy Tee
$82.00
from
Fred Segal
BUY
More from Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted