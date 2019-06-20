lululemon

Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A breathable, weightless gel with our innovative tri-active formula that helps reset your flushed face back to its pre-workout color.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, and Acne and BlemishesFormulation: Lightweight CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Menthyl: Gives your sweaty face a non-irritating, cooling effect.- Pomegranate Enzyme: An effective exfoliant that helps keep skin clean and clear over time. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Our tri-active formula is made up of algae that cleans, menthyl that calms, and a high-performance moisturizing molecule designed to provide instant and long-term hydration for your sweaty face. The lightweight gel lets your pores breathe, so you can quickly go from sweaty to ready. Dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.