Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo
Sweat Hoodie Long-sleeve Dress
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
In a trendy, oversized cut. This item can be worn alone or layered.
Need a few alternatives?
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
£202.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
$450.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
HATCH
The Margaux Dress
$258.00
$180.60
from
HATCH
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini
$7.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Thermal Socks
£9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
U Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Hybrid Down Coat
C$159.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Dresses
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted