NYX Professional Makeup

Swear By It Shadow Palette

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nyx Cosmetics

Cross our hearts: the NYX Professional Makeup Swear By It Shadow Palette is as major as it looks. We filled up this professional eyeshadow palette with 40 fall-inspired cool and warm tones each surrounded by their complimentary colors! We've done all the work in creating these stunning, versatile color combinations from chocolatey brown and deep teal, to orange and mustard yellow - in stunning matte , metallic and satin finishes. Everyone can mix and match these flattering, velvety-smooth shades to take their look from dawn, to dusk and beyond. This Product is also: Best Seller