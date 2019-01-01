Get Ready to feel the burnnnnnn ???
These bad boys are a one stop shop...
Booty building, yup they set your medial glutes on fi-yahhhhh
Strengthen your hips and knees, meaning injury free workouts
Strong lean legs, targets your booty minus the leg bulking
Stretch, perfect that cool down with some Booty band stretches to help lengthen you bod after a workout.
Each bag comes with a set of three resistance loops; Light, Mdium and Heavy and a series of three workout cards to help guide you sweat! Perfect for workouts on the go as they fit oh so nicely at the bottom of any gym bag or suitcase.
YEOOOOOWW its time to serious step up that booty game!