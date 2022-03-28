Static Nails

Sway In White Reusable Pop-on Manicure

$20.00

At Ulta

Static Nails Sway In White Reusable Pop-On Manicures give you a perfect, non-damaging manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. Wear them weeks straight or a few days at a time, you decide. These on-trend nails can be removed, reapplied, painted, and even reshaped for full customization. Benefits Reusable Non-damaging Last up to 18 days Can be worn weeks straight or a few days at a time Durable Natural-looking Apply in seconds (no damaging UV light required) Provide the perfect length and shape Customizable Do not get caught in hair Waterproof Non-Toxic Includes 24 nails in 12 universal sizes per hand - fit average, petite, and larger sized nails Static Nails Non-Damaging Glue Instructions Buffer File