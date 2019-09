Swarovski

Swarovski Duo Evil Eye Pendant

$99.00 $67.00

Buy Now Review It

Designed with Miranda Kerr the mixed-plated Duo Pendant Evil Eye adds a mystic touch to any look. It features one eye motif in blue black and clear crystal pave and one in rose gold-plated metal. The pendant comes on a rose gold-plated chain embellished with dark blue crystals. Approximate size: 14 7/8 / 3/4 x 1/2 inches.