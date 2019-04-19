Joss & Main

Swanage Rustic Wood Cubby Framed Wall Storage Accent Mirror

$169.99 $143.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Decorate your home while organizing at the same time with this rustic farmhouse mirror. This wall mirror is a great way to incorporate a mirror and decor in one. Acting as a subtle rustic shelving area and addition to home decor, this decorative mirror works well in all are of the home. Metal D-Ring hangers are attached on the back for easy horizontal or vertical wall display. This wall mirror is constructed of solid wood with a raw wood finish for a beautiful farmhouse design in any room of your home. Product Details Framed: Yes