Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Article.

Sven Couch

$2300.00$999.00
At Article.
Sturdy corner blocked wooden frame High density foam with polyester filling Pirelli webbing Loose seat and back cushions Loose bolsters included Simple assembly required (approximately 5 minutes)
Featured in 1 story
What $2,500 Gets You In NYC
by Jessica Chou