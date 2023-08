Article&

Sven Birch Ivory Sofa

$1299.00 $899.00

Buy Now Review It

At Article&

Description Keep your cool… your cool toned sofa. After you take in the Sven birch ivory sofas crisp lines, tufted back cushions, and matching round bolsters, you'll be inspired by the sofa’s depth. Its seat depth. Dress it up with colorful accents, or keep it neutral with tans and grays. However you style this modern ivory sofa, count on it looking super fresh.