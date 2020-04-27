Svakom

Svakom Ella Mobile- Controlled Wearable Bluetooth Vaginal Vibrating Bullet Egg With App

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Svakom

SVAKOM ELLA Vibrating Bullet with APP Now you can really have FUN with your phone! Experience the best tech-fun with a completely new sensation. SVAKOM ELLA Mobile- controlled Bluetooth Bullet Egg with App is an innovative vibrating bullet egg with intelligent features and ergonomic design. It can connect to your phone with Bluetooth. Just download the APP to your phone, you can control ELLA with App. You can play with different intensities through 5+1 modes in the APP. Also, you can enjoy ELLA without the App. Its ribbed design can offer you a better stimulation by increasing the interaction between you and your partner! Intelligent functions, a ribbed design, strong vibration and whisper quiet. I hope this Bullet Egg will bring the greatest pleasure in your world! Connect to The App Free Touch Mode and an Extra Set Mode On The APP ● More intensities in each vibrating mode ● Allows 5 fingers maximum to explore your limits ● Create a fun scene with your partner It's 2020!! You're allowed to do everything with your phone! But… why not try to use it with your sex toy! For what it's worth, we have created a brand new excitement on the app. Now you can control your pleasure by your fingers or your partners. Waterproof of IPX6 Level IPX6 – Protects from powerful water jets SVAKOM ELLA is waterproof of IPX6 level. IPX6 Waterproof means it is protected from powerful water jets. When cleaning ELLA, clean the silicone part with floating water carefully. Due to the floating water that might cause water damage to the device, please clean with a dry cloth to wipe the metal and the charging port part. The Other Operating Ways Perfect Size for Vaginal Ella has a perfect size (33mm diameters) for you. If you like hard-core, why don't you take an adventure out with SVAKOM ELLA Mobile- controlled Bullet Egg with App inside of you. SVAKOM ELLA also has 2 different operating ways: you can control it with the button located on the vibrator or the external controller. Ella will offer you 10 different vibrating modes, just choose what