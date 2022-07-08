Svakom

Svakom Echo Clitoral Vibrators For Women,tongue-shaped Female Vibrator Rechargeable Clitoris Stimulator Stimulation Clit Dildo Adult Sex Toys For Couples For Beginners(violet)

$55.00 $39.99

CUSTOMIZABLE REALISTIC & SEXY PLAY TIME : Long day? This adult toy can be used on your Cheek , neck ,collarbone ,nipples ,clit and any sensitive part of your body for deep intensive tissue massage! With muscles relaxed, this is the best sextoy for foreplay!Besides,SVAKOM Echo vibe can start with vibrant foreplay to strong pulsing to intensive Clit orgasms. Just take your couple sexy time or masturbation to the next level! SMALL BUT WITH INTENSIVE VIBRATION :Dildos have never been this powerful! Echo offers penetrations and finger like clitoral play. Manual sexual pleasure has never been this easy! Find your sweet spot, and enjoy this adult stimulator all day long! WHISPER QUIET AND SECRET ENJOYMENT :Other handheld female vibrators are so noisy you can't even hear your own imagination. Male or female, sometimes all you want is to enjoy your pocket rocket without announcing it to the world! RECHARGEABLE & SPLASH RESISTANT :Clean this clitoral stimulator regularly and use it in the bed or in the kitchen, it's possible! This vibrator is 100% splash resistant. Plus you can enjoy the magic wand longer because each charge can last up to 2 hours! Just plug this didlo every after use. PRIVATE PACKAGING & ONE YEAR WARRANTY :Risk-free for 1-year limited warranty! All SVAKOM products are in discreet packaging. Customer services are 24 hours online, Please contact us if you have any questions.