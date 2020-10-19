United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
AllSaints
Suzie Leo Jacket
$305.00$121.60
At AllSaints
Show your wild side. In the Suzie Jacket. It's leopard print. Shaped to a relaxed silhouette. With a self-fabric waist belt. To cinch you in. Button closure Long sleeve Shoulder epaulettes Two patch pockets One chest pocket Self-fabric belt ALLSAINTS cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance - find out more Model is 5'8" / 177cm and is wearing size US 6