Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Textile

Suzannah Sleeved Dress

$48.00
At Walmart
There's something distinctively vintage about the Suzannah dress from TEXTILE. It's made of a soft knit blend of viscose and nylon with natural stretch and features a set of rib knit front and back panels for a chic textural contrast. This elegant dress is fitted around the waist, flaring out slightly towards the lower hem. A set of long sleeves and a sleek scoop neckline complete this midi dress, which is available in assorted colors. Complete the look with a pair of heels and turn heads during the next formal event.
Featured in 1 story
20 White Dresses To Kick Off Summer In Style
by Emily Ruane