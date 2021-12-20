United States
Ashley Zhang
Sutton East West Oval Engagement Ring
$8150.00
At Ashley Zhang
The Sutton is a very clean and simple ring featuring a stunning antique style oval cut diamond. This bright white diamond has an open culet and shallow depth making the diamond look larger than its 1.01 carat weight. The diamond is a bight G color set in platinum with prongs NSEW. The wider band is made out of 14k yellow gold and tapers thinner towards the back of the ring.
