Oakley

Sutro Lite Sweep 39

$189.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Discover these high-performing Oakley sunglasses specially selected for you by Sunglass Hut. Sutro Lite Sweep blends the sweep lens shape first made popular by Eyeshade with the Oakley's popular Sutro frame design. Frame shape- Rectangle Frame material- Injected Frame type- Semi rim Gender- Male Eye/Bridge/Temple width- 39/39/138 Lens features- Prizm Best for face shape- Oval, round A functional sport design with optimized coverage, extended field-of-view, retention and impact protection makes Sutro Lite Sweep the perfect choice for durability and all-day comfort while making a bold statement Select colorways come with vented lenses for increased airflow to help keep you cool no matter where the day takes you Injected Wipe Clean Imported WARNING: Prop 65 Notice for CA customers