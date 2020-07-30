Shida Preserved Flowers

Sustainable Preserved Foliage And Dried Flower Bouquet

A hand-tied bouquet of sustainable dried flowers in ochre and rust tones with fresh green preserved eucalyptus. Natural beauty that lasts. Shida preserved flowers are the perfect maintenance-free solution to filling your home with real flowers and foliage all year round. A sustainable alternative to imported cut flowers or plastic fakes, our naturally beautiful flowers also reduce waste, lasting up to a year. The perfect gift! Preserved flowers are real plants, expertly grown and harvested in full bloom, at the peak of their beauty. They undergo a preservation treatment where sap is replaced by 100% plant-based glycerine and dyes. The treatment maintains the cell structure of the plants, leaving them feeling soft and retaining their fresh look for many months without the need for water or light. We love making chic flower bouquets that won’t wilt! Sustainable, naturally preserved flowers that last and last. Our hand-tied bouquets arrive tied with ribbon and beautifully packaged in shida-designed gift wrap paper. Gift bouquets can be personalised with a hand-written gift card message. made from: 100% natural. Plants will retain their natural fragrance which will fade over time. Care instructions: Do not place in water. Stems may be trimmed to size using floristry scissors or secateurs. Avoid contact with fabrics or polished surfaces to prevent transfer of colour. Your flowers will last longer at room temperature away from heat sources. dimensions: Stems lengths vary between 30-60cm. product code: 881124