thiefandbandit

Sustainable Face Mask, Dusk Uprooted Organic Cotton With Lace

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Organic cotton crepe non-medical face mask. Made from sustainable cotton, and hand sewn from our printed fabric that uses water based non toxic inks. Features two layers of tightly woven fabric with a space for an added removable filter! This mask is lightweight and comfortable. The soft elastic comfortably wraps around the head. Washable! Free shipping within the US and Canada!