Solgaard Gear for Global Citizens is designed for the traveler in us all. Whether traveling across the country or touring the world internationally, the Solgaard Expandable Carry-On is the perfect companion. This suitcase is 21" high, 13.5" Wide and 9.5" deep, to meet regulations for carry-on luggage. It works well for weekend getaways or business trips, offering plenty of space to hold your clothing, toiletries and shoes. On some journeys, you end up bringing back a little more than you've left with - so we've added an expandable section to this suitcase which adds an additional 2 inches of depth. In addition to these, this suitcase offers a number of unique features that separates it from the pack. On the outside, it's shell is made of a virtually indestructible German Polycarbonate for the ultimate strength and durability. This luggage can be sat on, jumped on, kicked and tossed, and it still won't break. It has 8 durable, strong and silent 360 degree wheels to roll through the airport and across cobblestone paths to your airbnb. Our Lifetime Zippers are specially engineered for durability and to avoid snagging or breaking. Our TSA approved 3-digit Anti-Theft Combination Lock ensures your belongings can't be stolen from the suitcase. It also includes an easy access USB Port for charging your phone and devices on the go. Simply insert any powerbank into the inner pocket and connect to the easy-access outside port. This feature is safe for all flights. On the inside of the luggage, you have organized inner compartments that are separated by a mesh lining for easy storage of shoes and other large items, as well as smaller mesh pockets for cables and small items. The lining in this suitcase is made from smooth, recycled bottles that have been pulled from the ocean. As a company, one of our biggest goals is to reduce the plastic pollution in the ocean. We manufacture a number of different bags and products that each pull up to 5 lbs of plastic from the ocean.