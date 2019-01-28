Green Tulip Ethical Living

Sustainable Bamboo Toothbrushes

A natural bamboo toothbrush range designed together with a dental hygienist to offer the best possible performance, as well as strong environmental credentials. There are 3 dfferent varieties of bristle types in these toothbrushes, all of which contain nylon 4 - a preferred material for toothbrush bristles according to the International Federation of Dental Hygienists. Nylon 4 is a BPA and phthalate free, naturally biodegradable polyamide and is widely considered as one of the most tolerable plastics from a health point of view. Bamboo is the major ingredient but the nylon is necessary to be able to make homogeneous bristles and also to make them durable. Raw bamboo bristles at this very fine thickness would rot in a matter of days. Choose from:- Bamboo 'Health' Toothbrush with Nylon Bristles (Soft) - soft, white, straight-trimmed nylon 4 bristles for the efficient cleaning of sensitive teeth and gums. Bamboo 'Bamboo' Toothbrush with Bamboo Bristles (Extra Soft) - natural, extra soft, straight-trimmed bamboo based bristles for the efficient cleaning of extra sensitive teeth and gums. The bristles are made from bamboo dust mixed with nylon 4 - approximately 90% bamboo, 10% nylon. Bamboo 'Carbon' Toothbrush with Charcoal Bristles (Soft) - soft, black, straight-trimmed bamboo charcoal fibre bristles for the efficient cleaning of sensitive teeth and gums. The bristles contain micro-particles of active carbon to help naturally brighten teeth and disinfect the mouth. They are made from carbonised bamboo dust mixed with nylon 4 - approximately 90% bamboo, 10% nylon.