Sustain 100%organic Cotton Tampons

$6.95

Sustain tampons were designed with vaginas in mind and are therefore made without rayon, dyes, pesticides, fragrance, and petrochemical superabsorbents. Just pure 100% certified organic cotton and applicators made from 90% plant-based plastic. Hypoallergenic Designed for comfort Fragrance free One percent of every Sustain purchase goes to our 1%4Women fund that supports women’s health organizations in the U.S.