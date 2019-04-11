MunchieCat

Sushi Toys Filled With Organic Catnip (set Of 8)

$34.97

Buy Now Review It

Beautiful cat toys with lots of variety, this sushi set will stimulate your kitty's natural instincts to explore and play. Treat your furry friend to a quality toy set that even their humans will love. Munchiecat’s toys are thoughtfully made using non-toxic, pet-safe materials so you can feel good about offering them to your furry friend. Contrary to popular cat toys like cat wands, we stay away from decorative strings, feathers, or small parts that can break off and cause choking hazards. Our simple designs are safe and durable.