Gamewright

Sushi Go Party Board Game

It is fast-playing board game This is an expanded version of the best-selling card game Sushi Go Score points for making the most maki rolls.8 wooden pawns You can spend more time enjoying your hobby It is fun and easy to learn card game It's a party platter of Mega Maki, Super sashimi, and endless edamame in this expanded version of the best-selling card game. You still earn points by picking winning sushi combos, but now you can customize each game by choosing a La carte from a menu of more than 20 delectable dishes. What's more, up to 8 players can join in on the sushi-feast let the good times roll.