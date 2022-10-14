Rubie's

Sushi Dog & Cat Costume

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

You’ll want to gobble up your precious pup in this hilariously adorable two-piece costume. Features a soft, fleece bodysuit that looks just like a rice roll with a poly-filled orange fish and a “seaweed” wrap that also serves as a fuzzy fastener waist band. A headband featuring the iconic rising sun design completes this delicious design. Perfect for hanging out on the sushi bar patio, fun Halloween dress-up, or meeting trick-or-treaters at the door. Your social media followers will eat up the photos of your tasty-looking dog!