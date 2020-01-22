Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Anthropologie
Susanna Scarf
$58.00
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Molly Goddard
Louden Velvet Tie Tulle Shawl
C$685.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Anthropologie
Barclay Fringed Wrap Scarf
$48.00
$39.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Avenue The Label
Santa Rosa Scarf
C$54.10
from
Avenue The Label
BUY
Avenue The Label
Santa Rosa Scarf
£31.74
from
Avenue The Label
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Carson Heeled Mules
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Linette Cropped Knit Pants
$130.00
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Joelle Ribbed Cardigan
$128.00
$89.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Carina Bracelet
$38.00
$26.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Scarves
Molly Goddard
Louden Velvet Tie Tulle Shawl
C$685.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Anthropologie
Barclay Fringed Wrap Scarf
$48.00
$39.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Avenue The Label
Santa Rosa Scarf
C$54.10
from
Avenue The Label
BUY
Avenue The Label
Santa Rosa Scarf
£31.74
from
Avenue The Label
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted