Lisa Says Gah

Surfrider Como Two Piece Set, Bandana

$100.00 $85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

A two-piece bikini silhouette by OOKIOH featuring a top with adjustable straps, and wire support and a high-waisted, high-cut retro-inspired bottom in Lisa Say's Gah custom bandana print. Top is not padded.