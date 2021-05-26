Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH

Surfrider Como Two Piece Set

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

A two-piece bikini silhouette by OOKIOH featuring a top with adjustable straps, and wire support and a high-waisted, high-cut retro-inspired bottom in Lisa Say's Gah custom bandana print. Top is not padded., Details 78% Recycled polyamide 22% Elastane Wash cold Made in China Ariel wears size small Ariel's height, bust, waist, and hips: 5'7 32" 24" 35" Charlie wears size L Charlie's height, bust, and hips: 5'4 38" 28" 43"