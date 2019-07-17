Oribe

Surfcomber Tousled Texture Mousse

C$26.40

Amazon.ca Sexy, surfed-in hair is no longer the domain of beachgoers in their tropical climes. Texturize your locks with this hydrating mousse that creates perfectly imperfect separation for that effortlessly tousled look. Formulated without parabens or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe. UV protection for hair. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.