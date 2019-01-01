Microsoft

Surface Pro 6

$729.99

Buy Now Review It

From the manufacturer Your laptop, your way Wherever you are, new Surface Pro 6 makes it easy to work and play virtually anywhere, with laptop-to-tablet versatility that adapts to you. More power for your ideas Professional. Student. Creator. Whatever you do, let next-generation Surface Pro 6, featuring the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor and all-day battery life, help you take your ideas to the next level. Mix, match, make it your own Personalize Surface Pro 6 to suit your style with a choice of two colors — Platinum or bold, new Black.