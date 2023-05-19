Microsoft

Surface Headphones 2 – Light Gray

Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more. On-ear dials let you adjust volume or keep it quiet with 13 levels of active noise cancellation. Soft, over-ear pads are breathable, lightweight and comfortable. Intuitive touch controls let you skip tracks, answer/end calls, and get hands-free assistance. Power through your day with up to 18.5 hours of music listening time[2] or up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams[4]. And, listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge