Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
NARS
Sur La Plage Full Size Lip Balm Set ($84 Value)
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A limited-edition trio of full-size Afterglow Lip Balms in a woven cosmetics clutch.
More from NARS
NARS
Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Spf 30/pa+++
£31.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
NARS
Mini Oil-infused Lip Tint Duo ($32 Value)
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NARS
Vacances Face Set
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NARS
Sur La Plage Full Size Lip Balm Set
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted