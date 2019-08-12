Emma Coleman Skin

Supreme Berry Day Cream

At Emma Coleman Skin

Flavonoid-rich Blackcurrant and fresh whole Rose Hip extracts reduce inflammation and encourage facial cell rejuvenation, reducing formation of fine lines and wrinkles Red Raspberry Seed acts to boost skin's natural immunity, protecting against free radicals and nourishing with vitamins A,C and E Starflower oil is rich in Omega 6, making it deeply hydrating and softening The beautiful scents of Rose Absolute, Rose de Mai and Bergamot naturally tighten skin and reduce dark spots, whilst uplifting mind Can be blended with Barefaced Beauty Natural Serum before application if required to suit your skin's unique needs