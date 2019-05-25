Whitmor

Supreme 3 Tier Cart

$39.99 $31.00

Buy Now Review It

This sturdy Rolling Cart from Whitmor is a handy helper almost anywhere in your home Use it in your kitchen for serving meals or for storing your mixer, bread machine and pots and pans. It holds computer equipment in the office, towels in the bathroom or tools in the garage. The three tiers offer ample space to store your household essentials. Made of heavy-duty chrome-plated steel, this cart can hold up to 250 lbs. per shelf if evenly distributed. The shelves can be adjusted in one-inch increments to store variable sized accessories. Made from durable chrome steel, this portable storage cart ensures extended durability. It is easy to assemble with the included wrench. The included wheels allow for easy mobility around your home, and they can be locked for your convenience. Cleaning is easy with a damp cloth. Assembled dimensions are 13.25" x 22.5" x 33.0". Whitmor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Since 1946, Whitmor has been dedicated to bringing organization home by creating products that simplify everyday life. Ensuring that those products are built with integrity, value, and innovation is our commitment to you. And our promise is that we will always be here for you should you ever need us as we stand behind our product 100%. Whitmor customer service is available in English and Spanish Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm CST. Call us and we will gladly assist you in your language. You may contact Whitmor toll-free at 1-888-944-8667 or via email at customer_service@whitmor.com.