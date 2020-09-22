SuppyAID

Rrs-kn95-5pk Kn95 Protective Mask, 5 Pack

$16.99 $16.11

Buy Now Review It

5-MASKS: Each package contains (5) SupplyAID KN95 Masks. DAILY USE: Suitable for adults’ daily travel protection, not suitable for toxic gas environment use. CORRECT USE: Please use mask correctly to avoid serious consequences caused by improper use. DISPOSABLE: Masks are disposable and cannot be washed. STORAGE: Store in a dry and ventilated location 23ºF – 122ºF (-5ºC – 50ºC, relative humidity<80%). IMPORTANT SAFETY DETAILS: This protective mask cannot generate oxygen and should not be used in hypoxic environments. Not intended as a replacement for gas masks and medical masks. Not for use if breathing is impeded or unsteady, or during sleep. This KN95 mask is NOT an N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95s SupplyAID’s KN95 5-ply foldable mask is suitable for adults’ daily travel protection. The KN95 mask is not to be used as a replacement for gas masks or as a medical mask. The mask cannot generate oxygen and should not be used in hypoxic environments. When used properly the mask provides a ≥ 95% filter efficiency and effectively protects respiratory health. Use the KN95 mask to protect against PM2. 5, dust pollen and haze proof. Use the mask within 3 years of manufacturer and should be stored in dry and ventilated location 23ºF – 122ºF (-5ºC – 50ºC, relative humidity <80%). Contains 5 face masks. HOW TO WEAR: Please check for air tightness after wearing the mask. Check to ensure the mask is tightened securely to the face. Position the protective mask gently with both hands and be careful not to disturb the mask’s seal across the face. To test for air tightness, exhale sharply through the nose. If you feel air leak from the nose piece, adjust the nose clip accordingly. If you feel air leak from the edges of the mask, re- position the ear bands. Next, you will be removing your N95 respirator. It’s important that you not touch the front of the respirator. First, tilt your head forward. Then, use two hands to grab the bottom strap, pu