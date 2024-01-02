Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Maybelline
Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick 55 Royal
£11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick 55 Royal
BUY
£11.99
Superdrug
Maybelline
Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
BUY
$13.49
Chemist Warehouse
Maybelline
Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
BUY
$12.99
Ulta
Maybelline
Hyper Easy Eyeliner
BUY
$16.99
Chemist Warehouse
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted