Maybelline X Ashley Longshore is a limited-edition liquid matte lipstick collection that highlights esteemed artist Ashley Longshore's colorful, bold aesthetic. The collectable range includes 6 Super Stay Matte Ink shades packaged in custom sleeves curated for Maybelline New York. Available in 3 limited-edition kits: Believer and Artist 2-piece kit, Loyalist and Pioneer 2-piece kit, full collection 6-piece kit featuring Loyalist, Dreamer, Visionary, Artist, Believer and Pioneer. Contemporary artist, Ashley Longshore has quickly become known for her colorful, pop-inspired art - uniquely combining the use of words and images to make a bold statement. Not only is Longshore a social media sensation, but she's also taken the fashion industry by storm with partnerships at top retailers and designers in the industry.