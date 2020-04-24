Terez

Superstar Moves Super-high Band Leggings

You’ve got moves, and these rock star leggings know how to show them off. Our super-high band leggings come with a flattering high rise waistband, for extra coverage at the waist. Printed with metallic looking stars. Designed in our signature stretchy fit. All-star high rise leggings with dimension and shine? You betcha. Andrea is wearing a size Small. Her measurements are height: 5’9”, bust: 34B, waist: 24.5”, hips: 35”.