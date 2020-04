Superstan Shoes

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

Lace up your Superstans. The adidas Superstar shoe is an icon in its own right. The shell toe is recognized the world over. Same applies to the Stan Smith. The clean white court shoe has a simple but instantly recognizable design. This edition of the adidas Superstar shoes pays homage to its worthiest rival and takes a few of Stan's most iconic design cues: perforated 3-Stripes, a green heel tab and the bold signature tongue label.