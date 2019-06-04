Dyson

Supersonic Hairdryer Purple & Nickel Special Edition

£299.94

Buy Now Review It

At QVC UK

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer has a powerful digital motor, intelligent heat control to help protect your hair's natural shine, and comes with 360-degree rotating attachments for precise styling that secure with one click, plus the motor is housed in the handle, meaning the weight is more balanced than traditional hairdryers. This lightweight, easy-to-use hairdryer by Dyson is fast and efficient due to the focused air airflow, making it the perfect option for all your styling needs.