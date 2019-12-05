Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer With Alterna Haircare

At QVC

Lightweight and balanced, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer reinvents this beauty basic, putting a digital motor in the handle to produce a controlled, high-velocity airflow for ultra-fast drying power. A microprocessor with intelligent heat control helps protect against extreme heat damage, while the magnetic attachments let you smooth, style, and diffuse with ease. Engineered for balance, the Supersonic features an ionizer that helps reduce static through negative ions. When the air exits the machine, additional air is captured from the sides and the back, multiplying the air that was drawn in at the base three times. For best results, use an attachment and dry with the airflow blowing down over hair strands, not perpendicular. Plus, you'll also receive a set of Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume products. The shampoo is a daily cleanser, while the rich conditioner helps give lasting body and lightweight moisture.