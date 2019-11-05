Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition With Red Case

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

This gift edition includes an iron and red Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and red presentation case. Developed by James Dyson, this Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer presentation case has a red finish, cushioned with soft fabric and secured by a magnetic clasp. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.*