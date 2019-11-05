Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition With Display Stand

$399.00

At Sephora

This gift edition includes an iron and fuchsia Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer with display stand. Engineered to neatly hold your hair dryer and its magnetic attachments, with one click. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.*